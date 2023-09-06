427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

Lt. Col. William Hofmann, a logistics officer formerly assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, receives a commemorative plaque during a Change of Command ceremony in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. Hofmann relinquished command of the BSB, which provides combat sustainment support to the 27th IBCT across New York State. (U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)

