    427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility [Image 8 of 10]

    427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    Lt. Col. Delbert Gustave, a logistics officer assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, receives the battalion's colors from Col. Bradley Frank, commander of the 27th IBCT, during a Change of Command ceremony in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. Gustave assumed command of the BSB, which provides combat sustainment support to the 27th IBCT across New York State. (U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Command
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    27IBCT
    427BSB

