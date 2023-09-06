427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Dowd, a senior noncomissioned logistician assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, receives the battalion's colors from Lt. Col. William Hofmann, a logistics officer and now former commander of the battalion during a Change of Responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. Dowd is the newly assigned senior enlisted leader of the BSB, which provides combat sustainment support to the 27th IBCT across New York State. (U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)

