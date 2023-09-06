427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Dowd, a senior noncommissioned logistician assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, gets "pinned" with his new rank by his girlfriend, Sarah Lupa, during a promotion ceremony in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. Dowd is the newly assigned senior enlisted leader of the BSB, which provides combat sustainment support to the 27th IBCT across New York State. (U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)

