427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

1st Sgt. Edward Erbland, a combat medic specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, stands at parade rest in a battalion formation during Change of Responsibility and Command ceremonies in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. The BSB provides combat sustainment support to the 27th IBCT across New York State. (U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)(U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)

