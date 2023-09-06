David Talbot (right), an area engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, briefs Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Divison, during a visit to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center construction project in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8009901
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-HB296-1008
|Resolution:
|3198x2132
|Size:
|742.47 KB
|Location:
|CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Great Lakes & Ohio River Division Tours Canandaigua VA Medical Center [Image 18 of 18], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT