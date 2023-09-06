Joseph Savage, Programs Director for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, and Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, the division commander, tour future dental facilities inside the Canandaigua VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

