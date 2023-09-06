Matthew Lowe, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Veterans Affairs Divison, and Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, lead a group of USACE staff during a tour of the Canandaigua VA Medical Center construction project in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

