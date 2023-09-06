Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Great Lakes & Ohio River Division Tours Canandaigua VA Medical Center [Image 12 of 18]

    USACE Great Lakes &amp; Ohio River Division Tours Canandaigua VA Medical Center

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Contracted construction workers put finishing touches on windows inside the new canteen at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 8009907
    VIRIN: 230907-A-HB296-1012
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US 
    TAGS

    USACE
    Veterans Affairs
    Corps of Engineers
    Louisville District
    Buffalo District
    Canandaigua VA Medical Center

