Brig. Gen. Mark Quander (right), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Divison, speaks with David Talbot, an area engineer with the USACE Louisville District, during a visit to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center construction project in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

