A dental exam space inside the Canandaigua VA Medical Center comes with a view of vegetative roof space for future patients in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

