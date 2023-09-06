Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, left, shakes hands with Tech. Sgt. Jacob Dunn, Defense Courier Station division station chief, during a Senior noncommissioned (SNCO) Induction Ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 1, 2023. The SNCO Induction Ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the Air Force to recognize the achievement of reaching the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

