A formation of current and soon-to-be Senior NCO’s stand at attention to accept the duties of their next enlisted tier as a part of a SNCO Induction Ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 1, 2023. The rank of master sergeant entails moving to a senior-tier position that focuses on managing and mentoring Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 01:56
|Photo ID:
|8009156
|VIRIN:
|230901-F-HD796-1449
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT