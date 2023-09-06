Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of current and soon-to-be Senior NCO’s stand at attention to accept the duties of their next enlisted tier as a part of a SNCO Induction Ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 1, 2023. The rank of master sergeant entails moving to a senior-tier position that focuses on managing and mentoring Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 01:56
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    leadership
    master sergeant
    professional development
    SNCO

