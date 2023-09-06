Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Kegler, 374th Comptroller Squadron quality assurance NCO in charge, responds to a question during a professional enhancement seminar at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. and Japan service members who attended the seminar were able to speak with installation senior enlisted leaders and learn about up-and-coming implementations of regulations and practices to their respective Air Forces. They also acquired leadership techniques to apply as they progress to the next level of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 01:56 Photo ID: 8009154 VIRIN: 230831-F-HD796-1079 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.36 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.