Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony

Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Rollins, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department deputy fire chief, speaks with U.S. Airmen and Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) during a five-day professional enhancement seminar at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. The seminar was held for future and current U.S. Air Force and JASDF master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

