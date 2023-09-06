Future and current master sergeants stand together for a group photo during a senior noncommissioned officer (SNCO) Induction Ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 1, 2023. The SNCO Induction Ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the Air Force to recognize the achievement of reaching the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 01:56
|Photo ID:
|8009157
|VIRIN:
|230901-F-HD796-1631
|Resolution:
|5953x3349
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota welcomes newest US, JP SNCOs with professional enhancement seminar, induction ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT