House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew R. Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, discusses what Airmen experience while living in the dorms to members of the House Armed Services Committee during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Upon arriving at Misawa, junior enlisted Airmen are strategically placed in on-base dormitories, facilitating a smoother transition into regular military life while fostering camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 08.28.2023