U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew R. Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, discusses what Airmen experience while living in the dorms to members of the House Armed Services Committee during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Upon arriving at Misawa, junior enlisted Airmen are strategically placed in on-base dormitories, facilitating a smoother transition into regular military life while fostering camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8009133
|VIRIN:
|230828-F-TG061-1244
|Resolution:
|5882x3663
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base
