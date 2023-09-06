House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

Members of the House Armed Services Committee meet with base civilian employees for a roundtable session during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. The civilian employees were able to voice the experiences they’ve had to let House Armed Services Committee know what improvements could be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
