Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

    Photo By Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa | Members of the House Armed Services Committee meet with members of the 35th Operations...... read more read more

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan -- Members of the House Armed Services Committee recently conducted a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, to assess the quality of life and engage with personnel. The purpose was to gain insights into operations, challenges and accomplishments at the base.

    The House Armed Service Committee plays a pivotal role in allocating funds to policies and programs within the Department of Defense. The visit to Misawa Air Base provided committee members with a direct understanding of how existing policies impact personnel, with the potential for refinement.

    The visit commenced with the House Armed Service Committee team acquiring information about the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of being prepared to “Attack to Defend” when called upon. The briefing also covered day-to-day life at Misawa, including compensation programs such as pay benefits and food security.

    Throughout the day, the itinerary featured a combination of tours and roundtable discussions with base members. Facilities such as dormitories, housing, the commissary and exchange, gyms and schools were toured to assess achievements and future objectives.

    Personal conversations between House Armed Service Committee members and base personnel offered valuable insights into the quality of life on Misawa Air Base. These discussions encompassed a range of topics, from idea exchange to personal experiences. The goal was to ensure Misawa Air Base remains adaptable to any potential challenges through dialogue with service members, civilian contractors, and spouses.

    The House Armed Service Committee’s visit to Misawa Air Base provided representatives with a more informed perspective, influencing future policies aimed at ongoing enhancements. This extends beyond on-base facilities to defense capabilities, reinforcing the safeguarding of the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 00:57
    Story ID: 452949
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base, by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base
    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base
    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base
    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base
    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    House Armed Services Committee
    TeamMisawa
    35thFWTour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT