    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 5]

    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the House Armed Services Committee meet with base spouses for a roundtable session during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. By having a roundtable discussion with members on base, House Armed Services Committee is able to review the effectiveness of their policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

