Members of the House Armed Services Committee meet with base spouses for a roundtable session during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. By having a roundtable discussion with members on base, House Armed Services Committee is able to review the effectiveness of their policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 00:57 Photo ID: 8009131 VIRIN: 230828-F-TG061-1120 Resolution: 6692x4515 Size: 2.25 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.