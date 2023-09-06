Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base [Image 1 of 5]

    House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Byungsuk Choi, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, presents a housing outline to members of the House Armed Services Committee during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. The visit consisted of tours and roundtable discussions with base members. The housing tour displayed what a home in the base looks like, as well as plans to develop them in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 00:57
    Photo ID: 8009130
    VIRIN: 230828-F-TG061-1030
    Resolution: 7263x4737
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, House Armed Services Committee Gets Firsthand Look at Quality of Life at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    House Armed Services Committee
    TeamMisawa
    35thFWTour

