A portion of the Tyndall Flyover Project nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. The project was expected to begin construction in 2018, but due to the destruction of Hurricane Michael and the global COVID-19 pandemic shortly after, the groundbreaking was put on hold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:58 Photo ID: 8003915 VIRIN: 230828-F-BE826-1087 Resolution: 6048x3670 Size: 9.46 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.