A portion of the Tyndall Flyover Project nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. The project was expected to begin construction in 2018, but due to the destruction of Hurricane Michael and the global COVID-19 pandemic shortly after, the groundbreaking was put on hold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8003915
|VIRIN:
|230828-F-BE826-1087
|Resolution:
|6048x3670
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
