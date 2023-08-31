Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

A portion of the Tyndall Flyover Project nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. Stretching over a mile in length, the project will include two flyovers to allow traffic to mitigate traffic congestion as well as a new and larger intersection allowing installation traffic to free flow under the overpass without exiting the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

