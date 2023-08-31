Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 3 of 8]

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A portion of the Tyndall Flyover Project nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. Stretching over a mile in length, the project will include two flyovers to allow traffic to mitigate traffic congestion as well as a new and larger intersection allowing installation traffic to free flow under the overpass without exiting the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 8003913
    VIRIN: 230828-F-BE826-1064
    Resolution: 5601x3556
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

    Rebuild
    Flyover
    ACC
    Construction
    Tyndall
    FDOT

