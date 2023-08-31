A portion of the Tyndall Flyover Project nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. Stretching over a mile in length, the project will include two flyovers to allow traffic to mitigate traffic congestion as well as a new and larger intersection allowing installation traffic to free flow under the overpass without exiting the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
