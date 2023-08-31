Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

Workers operate on concrete slabs during construction of the Tyndall Flyover Project at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. Beginning in January 2016, the Florida Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense, created a plan to construct new overpasses and an intersection on U.S. Highway 98 to better separate Tyndall Air Force Base traffic from through-traffic, as well as improve on-base traffic flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

