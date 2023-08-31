Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 6 of 8]

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Workers operate on concrete slabs during construction of the Tyndall Flyover Project at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. Beginning in January 2016, the Florida Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense, created a plan to construct new overpasses and an intersection on U.S. Highway 98 to better separate Tyndall Air Force Base traffic from through-traffic, as well as improve on-base traffic flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 8003916
    VIRIN: 230828-F-BE826-1034
    Resolution: 6048x3595
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project
    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rebuild
    Flyover
    ACC
    Construction
    Tyndall
    FDOT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT