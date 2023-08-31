Traffic signs stand next to construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. The Tyndall Flyover Project is intended to improve the service levels of Highway 98 and will benefit community travelling as well as members of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:58 Photo ID: 8003914 VIRIN: 230828-F-BE826-1106 Resolution: 5400x3650 Size: 10.73 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.