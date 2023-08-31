Paving the way to the future; Tyndall Flyover Project

A portion of the Tyndall Flyover Project nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. The Tyndall Flyover Project is intended to improve the traffic flow of Highway 98, benefiting Team Tyndall as well as the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

