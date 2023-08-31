Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

U.S. Army Spc. Marivy Calliham, a water treatment specialist assigned to A Company, 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. Thombleson visited Soldiers deployed in Poland, whose mission is to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|8003047
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-CJ193-6988
|Resolution:
|5435x3623
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
