Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 5 of 6]

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daquez Strickland, a network communication systems specialist assigned to 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. Thombleson visited Soldiers deployed in Poland, whose mission is to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 05:06
    Photo ID: 8003048
    VIRIN: 230830-A-CJ193-7074
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT