Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. Daquez Strickland, a network communication systems specialist assigned to 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. Thombleson visited Soldiers deployed in Poland, whose mission is to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 Location: POWIDZ, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US