Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 6 of 6]

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Provider and Task Force Grizzley stand with Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. Thombleson visited Soldiers deployed in Poland, whose mission is to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 8003049
    VIRIN: 230830-A-CJ193-7154
    Resolution: 5945x3963
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland
    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT