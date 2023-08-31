U.S. Army Warrant Officer Brock Waskow, an all-source intelligence technician assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. Thombleson visited Soldiers deployed in Poland, whose mission is to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 05:08 Photo ID: 8003046 VIRIN: 230830-A-CJ193-6898 Resolution: 5708x3805 Size: 2.22 MB Location: POWDIZ, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.