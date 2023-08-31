U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, stands with Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd DSB, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. The forward presence of the 3rd DSB in Eastern Europe improves overall coordination with Allies and partners, enables rapid response, and is a deterrence to adversaries.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 05:12 Photo ID: 8003044 VIRIN: 230830-A-CJ193-6645 Resolution: 5459x3639 Size: 1.13 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.