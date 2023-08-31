Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 1 of 6]

    Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, the deputy commanding general of V Corps, stands with Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd DSB, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. The forward presence of the 3rd DSB in Eastern Europe improves overall coordination with Allies and partners, enables rapid response, and is a deterrence to adversaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 05:12
    Photo ID: 8003044
    VIRIN: 230830-A-CJ193-6645
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Task Force Provider hosts V Corp’s Deputy Commanding General in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

