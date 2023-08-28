U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Fletcher, 52nd Maintenance Squadron maintenance journeymen, clears an F-16 Fighting Falcon to taxi during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 03:14 Photo ID: 7998820 VIRIN: 230828-F-GY077-1034 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 921.85 KB Location: LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th FS Continues AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.