U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Fletcher, 52nd Maintenance Squadron maintenance journeymen, clears an F-16 Fighting Falcon to taxi during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 03:14
|Photo ID:
|7998820
|VIRIN:
|230828-F-GY077-1034
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|921.85 KB
|Location:
|LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 480th FS Continues AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
