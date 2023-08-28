Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th FS Continues AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6]

    480th FS Continues AK23-6

    LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SWEDEN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Fletcher, 52nd Maintenance Squadron maintenance journeymen, clears an F-16 Fighting Falcon to taxi during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th FS Continues AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

