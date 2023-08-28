480th FS Continues AK23-6

A U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs from Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 28, 2023. Training with our joint and combined Allies and Partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept. This is accomplished by distributing aviation operations which increases our lethality, and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

