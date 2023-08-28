480th FS Continues AK23-6

A U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs from Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 28, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe frequently conducts exercises alongside our Arctic Allies and Partners, which hones the collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

