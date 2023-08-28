480th FS Continues AK23-6

U.S. Air Force Capt. David Wagner, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, taxis during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2023. The U.S. remains steadfast in our shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside our Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

