    480th FS Continues AK23-6 [Image 4 of 6]

    480th FS Continues AK23-6

    LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SWEDEN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Fletcher, 52nd Maintenance Squadron maintenance journeymen, communicates with hand signals to an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot prior to taxing during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2023. Training with our joint and combined Allies and Partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept. This is accomplished by distributing aviation operations which increases our lethality, and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 03:14
    Photo ID: 7998818
    VIRIN: 230828-F-GY077-1050
    Resolution: 3261x4885
    Size: 588.41 KB
    Location: LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th FS Continues AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

