480th FS Continues AK23-6

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sits at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 28, 2023. NATO Allies and Partners remain wholly committed to ensuring security and stability throughout the Arctic region, demonstrating the capability to deter adversaries and, if necessary, defend NATO territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

