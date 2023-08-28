Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 12 of 13]

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Troy Martin, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center non-commissioned officer in charge, inspects jet fuel during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Martin performed the inspection after receiving the fuel from a C-17 Globemaster IIIfrom Joint Base Charleston, S.C., to ensure it was clear and free of contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels
    POL
    agile combat employment
    multi-capable airmen
    iron hand 23-08
    ih 23-08

