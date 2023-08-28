U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Troy Martin, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center non-commissioned officer in charge, inspects jet fuel during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Martin performed the inspection after receiving the fuel from a C-17 Globemaster IIIfrom Joint Base Charleston, S.C., to ensure it was clear and free of contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7997069
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-DV125-1073
|Resolution:
|7377x4918
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT