U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron hold an informal debrief following a simulated attack during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 22, 2023. Inspection team members used the opportunity to teach the Airmen about potential threats, indicators, and how to respond to different types of attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:03 Photo ID: 7997067 VIRIN: 230822-F-DV125-1524 Resolution: 7900x5267 Size: 11.83 MB Location: NORTH, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.