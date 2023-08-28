Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 10 of 13]

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron hold an informal debrief following a simulated attack during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 22, 2023. Inspection team members used the opportunity to teach the Airmen about potential threats, indicators, and how to respond to different types of attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:03
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08
    force protection
    security forces
    agile combat employment
    multi-capable airmen
    iron hand 23-08
    ih 23-08

