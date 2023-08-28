Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 11 of 13]

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base gather for breakfast during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Airmen spent a week living at the airfield, which simulated life in a remotely deployed, contested environment where Airmen were able to test their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:03
    Photo ID: 7997068
    VIRIN: 230823-F-DV125-1036
    Resolution: 7579x5052
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    agile combat employment
    multi-capable airmen
    iron hand 23-08
    ih 23-08

