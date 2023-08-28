U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base gather for breakfast during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Airmen spent a week living at the airfield, which simulated life in a remotely deployed, contested environment where Airmen were able to test their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7997068
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-DV125-1036
|Resolution:
|7579x5052
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT