    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 9 of 13]

    Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jean Thorn, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, keeps watch during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 22, 2023. Through the implementation of the Multi-Capable Airman initiative, which teaches Airmen readiness skills outside of their primary duties, the number of Airmen who must be put in harm’s way is greatly reduced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:03
    Photo ID: 7997066
    VIRIN: 230822-F-DV125-1719
    Resolution: 6898x4598
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    agile combat employment
    multi-capable airmen
    iron hand 23-08
    ih 23-08

