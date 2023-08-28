Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Troy Martin, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center non-commissioned officer in charge, prepares a fuel truck for inspection during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Martin performed the routine inspection after receiving the fuel from a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., to ensure it was clear and free of contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

