U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Troy Martin, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center non-commissioned officer in charge, prepares a fuel truck for inspection during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Martin performed the routine inspection after receiving the fuel from a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., to ensure it was clear and free of contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7997070
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-DV125-1049
|Resolution:
|7394x4929
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Light, fast, and lethal; Shaw brings the heat during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
