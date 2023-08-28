Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement [Image 5 of 5]

    Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dozens of mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles are loaded onto the MN Toucan at the Port of Livorno, Italy, Aug. 26. The M-ATVs are part of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 inventory but are being transferred to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and the APS-2 sites in the Netherlands and Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 01:13
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
