Dozens of mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles are loaded onto the MN Toucan at the Port of Livorno, Italy, Aug. 26. The M-ATVs are part of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 inventory but are being transferred to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and the APS-2 sites in the Netherlands and Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|08.30.2023
|08.30.2023 01:13
|7996471
|230830-A-SM279-2371
|4055x2764
|2.36 MB
|LIVORNO, IT
|4
|4
Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement
