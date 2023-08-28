A line of mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles stand at the ready Aug. 26, just moments before the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 M-ATVs were loaded onto a commercial sea vessel at the Port of Livorno, Italy, bound for Antwerp, Belgium – with onward movement to the Eygelshoven and Zutendaal APS-2 worksites in the Netherlands and Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7996470 VIRIN: 230830-A-SM279-2317 Resolution: 4061x2714 Size: 2.4 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.