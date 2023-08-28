Personnel from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa – to include (right to left) Director of Supply Thomas Kilian, Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Amato, Director of Quality Assurance Chief Warrant Officer 3 Colin Rose and Quality Assurance Specialist Massimiliano Norscia – pose for a group photo with an MN Toucan deckhand in front of the cargo vessel at the Port of Livorno, Italy, Aug. 26. The Toucan was used to transport 50 mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles from Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, to their new home at Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 sites in the Netherlands and Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7996468 VIRIN: 230830-A-SM279-2205 Resolution: 4069x2677 Size: 2.13 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.