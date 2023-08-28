Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement

Dawn breaks upon a line of mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 inventory as they stand at the ready, fully prepared to be loaded onto a cargo vessel at the Port of Livorno, Italy, Aug. 26. The M-ATVs are being shipped to Belgium and the Netherlands where they will be integrated into the APS-2 sites there. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

