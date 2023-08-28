Stevedores at the Port of Livorno in Italy strap down the last of 50 mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles loaded onto the MN Toucan cargo vessel from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 inventory. The M-ATVs are being transferred from AFSBn-Africa in Livorno to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux in the Netherlands and Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7996469
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-SM279-2265
|Resolution:
|4049x2711
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT