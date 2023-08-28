Planning, coordination key to success for AFSBn-Africa preparing M-ATVs for movement

Stevedores at the Port of Livorno in Italy strap down the last of 50 mine-resistant ambush protected all terrain vehicles loaded onto the MN Toucan cargo vessel from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 inventory. The M-ATVs are being transferred from AFSBn-Africa in Livorno to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux in the Netherlands and Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

