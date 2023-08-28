Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive [Image 17 of 18]

    Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A longhorn grazes during the 25th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Aug. 24, 2023. The cattle drive is unique to Altus AFB - the only military installation in the world to host this kind of event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 7995357
    VIRIN: 230824-F-YW496-1002
    Resolution: 5639x3752
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus Air Force Base
    cattle drive
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    25th annual cattle drive

