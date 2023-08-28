A longhorn grazes during the 25th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Aug. 24, 2023. The cattle drive is unique to Altus AFB - the only military installation in the world to host this kind of event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive
