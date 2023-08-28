Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive [Image 14 of 18]

    Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Children from L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School observe 97th Air Mobility Wing leaders and local ranchers ride horses during the 25th annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 24, 2023. The kids were able to pet horses and meet with members running the cattle drive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 7995354
    VIRIN: 230824-F-VO459-1377
    Resolution: 5592x3721
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moo-vin&rsquo; through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

    Altus Air Force Base
    cattle drive
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    25th annual cattle drive

